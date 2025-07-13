Latest News
The Champ fixtures
More in Latest News
-
Rugby World Cup 2027 Qualification Preview: South American sides looking to make history
Over the coming weeks, four South American sides will battle it out in search...
-
Charlie Elliott: Were the Springboks tactics against Italy genius or too far?
South Africa have split opinions this past weekend with a couple of new tactics...
-
Rugby’s Social Media Moments of the Week: Rassie Erasmus and Springboks produce new controversial tactics
The second full weekend of summer rugby took place, and, as always, there were...
-
Jamie George in as British and Irish Lions hit by double injury blow
Andy Farrell’s Lions suffered a savage double injury blow with hooker Luke Cowan-Dickie set...