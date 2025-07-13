Newcastle’s Best XV: Falcons set to rule the roost

What would be the greatest all-time XV your club could field if you could travel back in time and select everybody playing in their pomp?

Brendan Gallagher continues his series doing precisely that for the ten Premiership sides, selecting Dream Teams for all concerned.

Preference will generally be given to those who had a reasonably long-term commitment to the club involved... but selection is an art not a science and if an individual made a historically indelible mark in a short period of time they will come into the reckoning. This week we look at Newcastle.

15. Matt Burke (2004-07)

Class...