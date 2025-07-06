Ramos deserves place at the top

THE question has been asked down the decades whenever and wherever the game’s best place-kickers have been discussed: pick one to take a penalty 35-40 metres out and save your life in the process.

For the last 30 years or so, I have lived with the reassurance that the craftsman best equipped for the job, Neil Jenkins, lives in the same neck of the woods. Why he would down tools and put his emergency rescue service at my disposal is another matter entirely, hence the need for a Plan B now that Neil is getting on a bit.

In the unavoidable absence of the dead-eyed Welshman, one g...