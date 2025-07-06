Latest News
Willis makes the best of his chances in France
British and Irish Lions told: Beware Australian dirty tricks
Lions boss Andy Farrell warned his side to look out for Australian dirty tricks...
George Ford joins 100 club in England victory over Argentina
George Ford became the eighth man to make 100 Test appearances for England in...
Will Muir makes the most of his sevens training for England
Will Muir’s journey to a first England cap in La Plata started on the...
British and Irish Lions 21-10 Waratahs: Double for Huw Jones but Lions fail to impress
NSW Waratahs .................10pts Tries: Lancaster 34, Dobbins 41 British & Irish Lions ......21pts Tries:...