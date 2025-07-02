Leading the British and Irish Lions: Will Carling Reflects on Pressure, Pride & Performance

Will Carling OBE is one of the most iconic figures in English rugby history. Appointed England captain at just 22, he went on to lead his country to three Grand Slam victories.

Under his leadership, England reached the final of the 1991 Rugby World Cup.

Known for transforming England’s team culture, Carling brought a new era of professionalism and unity to the national side. He became a respected strategist on and off the field, earning admiration for his calm under pressure. His leadership style continues to influence modern rugby thinking.

Beyond his international playing career, Will has become a prominent media voice and a trusted mentor to elite athletes and business leaders alike. Today, he is recognised as one of the UK’s most sought-after rugby speakers, drawing on years of experience in high-performance environments.

In this exclusive interview with The Champions Speakers Agency, Will Carling reflects on lessons from international rugby, the psychology of leadership, and how sport can shape stronger, more adaptable teams in any setting.

Q: Which values from your playing days have had the biggest impact on your approach to life and business off the field?

Will Carling: “I suppose for me, there’s lots of lessons I’ve taken from the rugby pitch to everyday business life. I think one of them is hard work. You’re not going to get an awful lot done unless you’re prepared to roll up your sleeves and get stuck in.

“And, you know, for me, if you can have a good attitude—having the right attitude and being humble makes a huge difference. But yeah, I think that work ethic—I think I got taught from a very young age to work really hard.

“And, you know, you can do anything you want if you’re prepared to put in the hours.”

Q: Across nearly two decades in both codes, what stands out as your proudest moment in a rugby shirt?

Will Carling: “I had such a great career, which spanned almost 17 years in rugby league and rugby union. Sometimes it’s hard to just say which was the best achievement, because—three World Cup finals, you know, I’ve played in three Lions tours, done some amazing things: Wembley, Twickenham.

“But I have to say, if it really boils down to one thing, it has to be winning the World Cup in 2003. To play in three World Cups is something special, but World Cups is all about winning.

“And the feeling of and that elation of winning a World Cup—being the only team in the northern hemisphere to win a World Cup.

“And I suppose to be the only Englishman to score a try in a World Cup final—that was the icing on the cake. But yeah, winning the World Cup in 2003 has to go down as my great achievement.”

Q: What role has adversity played in shaping your mental resilience throughout your rugby career and beyond?

Will Carling: “I think in order to build mental resilience, you have to go through a few challenges. And sometimes, it’s understanding that making mistakes is part of going forward and getting better.

“So, without having gone through a lot of challenges that I’ve done—through rugby, pitch, through my life—then I wouldn’t be at the place that I’m at now.

“So, I’m quite at peace with myself in terms of all those experiences I can now use to be better going forward.”

Q: Performing under pressure is part and parcel of elite rugby—how did you train yourself to stay calm and deliver in the biggest moments?

Will Carling: “For me, to be able to handle the pressure and anxiety, it’s been the work that I’ve put in.

“So, for example, you know, playing under the spotlight of a professional sport with 90,000 people watching in the stadium—how do I get confident trying to catch a ball when it’s windy, raining, and the conditions are horrible?

“Well, I do that by the preparation that I put into it. You know, through the week, it’s putting in the hours, it’s going out there when it’s hailing, windy, rainy, and getting myself comfortable when I’m uncomfortable.

“So, the more I can put in the preparation—if you’re not prepared, don’t expect to be able to deliver when it really counts.

“So, for me, everything is about the process: preparing well and making sure when you turn up on the day, you’re able then to deliver.”

Q: When you speak to audiences today, what lessons from your career do you hope will leave a lasting impression?

Will Carling: “I think audiences should expect honesty. I’ve had success—more than most will ever have—but I also realised that in order to get to that successful place, I’ve had a lot of challenges.

“I think it’s really important to share those challenges so that everybody realises there’s no quick fix. You know, there’s no easy way. There are a lot of sacrifices you have to make on a daily basis.

“There are times when, despite all the trophies, there are a lot of times where you get it wrong and you make mistakes.

“But those mistakes are key to getting better. And if you can keep working on those things and get better, then you can achieve some of the ultimate goals—which I’ve done in sports.

“So yeah, I think they’ll be inspired and motivated, but they’ll see a side of me that not many people know about.

“But I’m sure it’s one that they can relate to, and I’m pretty convinced that they’ll really enjoy it.”

This exclusive interview with Will Carling was conducted by Chris Tompkins of The Motivational Speakers Agency.