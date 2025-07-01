The British & Irish Lions with Spreadex

The Lions tour is now in full flow, with Andy Farrell’s men winning their first official tour game versus the Western Force in emphatic fashion. Attention now turns to the ever-intensifying competition for selection in Farrell’s test side, and with further fixtures coming thick and fast, anticipation for the test series will only continue to grow.

UK-based betting company Spreadex offers a comprehensive range of betting markets for this year’s Lions tour. Founded in 1999, Spreadex is the only company to provide both fixed odds and sports spread betting, giving punters access to a wide range of markets for this Summer’s tour down under.

With spread betting, customers can “buy” or “sell” on a spread based on the outcome they are expecting. For example, if you expect there to be more tries over the test series than Spreadex’s prediction of 17.6-18.4, you would “buy” or if you expect there to be fewer, you would “sell”. The key difference is that the more “right” or “wrong” you are, the more money you stand to win or lose. Unlike fixed odds betting, spread betting losses can exceed your initial stake, so please ensure you understand the risks involved.

The Lions are currently strong favourites against the Wallabies, with the tourists sat at 1/3 to prevail over the three tests. Spreadex’s Test Series Markets may provide some insight into how the action could play out over the test series. Spreadex currently has the Lions’ points spread prediction at 80-85 for the test series, easily eclipsing Australia’s spread of 65-69. This is a reflection of Spreadex’s view not only of the Lions’ strength but also of the Wallabies’ recent struggles. The Lions only managed 42 points over three tests in 2021 versus South Africa, so the markets currently suggest they may fare better this Summer.

However, the Lions began their Summer in disappointing fashion, losing their pre-tour warm-up fixture versus Argentina 28-24. This marked the first-ever win versus the Lions for Argentina, with the Pumas having lost seven times since their first encounter in 1910. However, the tourists quickly bounced back from this, opening their official tour fixtures with a comfortable 54-7 victory against the Western Force, including braces for both Elliot Daly and Tomos Williams, the latter of whom had to retire from the tour after picking up a hamstring injury during the game. He has since been replaced by Scotland’s Ben White.

With this first official tour game in the books, Spreadex’s Tour Markets are starting to take shape. Spreadex has the Lions with a total points spread of 357-372 over the nine tour fixtures (this excludes the warm-up vs Argentina), compared to just 150-157 for all opposition sides. The tourists also put a considerable dent in their total tries spread of 50-53 in their opening game, notching an impressive eight tries versus the Force.

Punters can also bet on other interesting outright markets for both the test series and the tour as a whole, such as Total Bookings, Total Shirts, and Total Kicking Metres. Spreadex also offers markets for every game of the tour along with markets for individual players throughout the tour. Bettors can bet on how much they expect individual players to feature during the test series, or on how many players from each constituent nation they expect to be selected in the test team, along with many other markets.

The Lions tour runs from June 20th through to August 2nd, with eight games remaining on the schedule. They next travel to Brisbane to take on the Queensland Reds in further preparation for their first test versus Australia on July 19th. See below for the full fixture list.

You can view a comprehensive range of betting markets, for both fixed odds and spread betting on the Spreadex website or app.

Full Fixture List:

The Lions 24-28 Argentina – June 20, 8pm – Aviva Stadium, Dublin

Western Force 7-54 The Lions – June 28, 10:45am – Optus Stadium, Perth

Queensland Reds vs The Lions – July 2, 10:45am – Suncorp Stadium, Brisbane

NSW Waratahs vs The Lions – July 5, 10:45am – Allianz Stadium, Sydney

ACT Brumbies vs The Lions – July 9, 10:45am – GIO Stadium, Canberra

Invitational AU-NZ vs The Lions – July 12, 10:15am – Adelaide Oval, Adelaide

Australia vs The Lions (1st Test) – July 19, 10:45am – Suncorp Stadium, Brisbane

First Nations & Pasifika XV vs The Lions – July 22, 10:45am – Marvel Stadium, Melbourne

Australia vs The Lions (2nd Test) – July 26, 10:45am – MCG, Melbourne

Australia vs The Lions (3rd Test) – August 2, 10:45am – Accor Stadium, Sydney

*All information correct as of 30/06/2025.

Please remember that spread betting losses may exceed deposits or initial stakes, so please bet responsibly.