Connect with us

Chris Hewett

Chris Hewett: Whatever the voice, messages are mixed

If David Campese and Michael Lynagh were singing from the same hymn sheet as the Wallabies dominated the last decade of the amateur era, their volume settings could not have been more different.
There was no escaping the racket generated by Campese as he roared his green-and-gold hosannas at a decibel level more commonly associated with Led Zeppelin, but you needed the ears of a bat to hear Lynagh’s quiet verses, whispered like a man at prayer.
Yet for all the contrasts of character and temperament, these titans of Australian rugby shared a desire to play as often as humanly possible.
Jus...

Continue reading...

Access all our premium content from as little as 14p per day!

SUBSCRIBE

Already a subscriber to our website? Login

Related Topics
Click to comment
 

Tackle the News

- Sign Up for our weekly Rugby Newsletter
Your subscription could not be saved. Please try again.
Your subscription has been successful.

The Rugby Paper

Stadium Solutions

Arg v SA

Collinson Tensile

Taurus TapeLifting Giants

One Year To Go

Stadium Solutions

The best betting sites

Globusbet

£10 MINIMUM DEPOSIT CASINOSonline-casinos-nz-banner

Betzillion UKGGBet

free bets

More in Chris Hewett