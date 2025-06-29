Connect with us

British and Irish Lions

Jeremy Guscott: British and Irish Lions will need to get into right gear

There's no doubt that being part of a Lions side that loses the first game is not the best start.
So, for any of those players who were picked against Argentina after being part of the training squad in Portugal, but did not put their hands up, there is big motivation to make amends for the 28-24 reverse.
The first game can often be a bit daunting because you’re not together properly, and while people have been talking about Ellis Genge making an impact, and also Bundee Aki, if you’re part of a team that lose a game there aren’t too many standouts.
They all have to share the disappointmen...

Continue reading...

Access all our premium content from as little as 14p per day!

SUBSCRIBE

Already a subscriber to our website? Login

Related Topics
Click to comment
 

Tackle the News

- Sign Up for our weekly Rugby Newsletter
Your subscription could not be saved. Please try again.
Your subscription has been successful.

The Rugby Paper

Stadium Solutions

Arg v SA

Collinson Tensile

Taurus TapeLifting Giants

One Year To Go

Stadium Solutions

The best betting sites

Globusbet

£10 MINIMUM DEPOSIT CASINOSonline-casinos-nz-banner

Betzillion UKGGBet

free bets

More in British and Irish Lions