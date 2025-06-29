Connect with us

British and Irish Lions

Gavin Henson backing Fin Smith for British and Irish Lions No.10

Andy Farrell has been advised to offer the keys to No.10 to Fin Smith’s steadier, safer pair of hands.

Gavin Henson feels if the Lions are to roar out of the series blocks down under the best option is to pick the young Englishman ahead of mercurial Scotland rival Finn Russell.
Russell, 32, has much more big Test experience than his 23-year-old rival and already boasts a single Lions cap in New Zealand in 2017.
However, former Wales star Henson believes Smith has shown himself to be a calming, controlling influence on the international stage since Steve Borthwick made him his first choice.
