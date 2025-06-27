Weekend Talking Points: British and Irish Lions Tour opener, Top 14 Final, Legends bow out for BaaBaas

There is a mix of international rugby and club rugby this weekend, as different nations are at different stages of their seasons.

The British and Irish Lions are officially in Australia and have their first game on tour after last week’s defeat against Argentina in Dublin.

French giants Toulouse face Bordeaux-Begles in what will be a crunch game between the two best teams in the league, and provides the chance for either a double for Bordeaux or a third title in a row for Toulouse.

Plenty of rugby is happening, and here, Charlie Elliott goes through some of the biggest talking points ahead of this weekend’s games.

For exclusive stories and all the detailed rugby news you need, subscribe to The Rugby Paper website, digital edition, or newspaper from as little as 14p a day.

WATCH THE RUGBY PAPER ROUNDUP HERE

Lions’ first game Down Under

Although they have already played their first game, this weekend marks the start of the British and Irish Lions’ tour to Australia.

After losing to Argentina in Dublin last week, Andy Farrell’s side will play their first game Down Under in 12 years.

Their first challenge is against Perth-based Western Force, as the first warm-up game for the three Test series against the Wallabies.

Farrell has every player at his disposal, aside from Toulouse’s Blair Kinghorn, and has named a very strong side for this first game.

While there will be plenty of changes for all of the warm-up and Test games, this squad is expected not to be a million miles away from the one that could start the first Test against the Wallabies.

The Force finished ninth in the Super Rugby Pacific last season, so it may prove to be one of the easier games for the Lions.

Top 14 Final

While most of the rugby world is gearing up for international games, the Top 14 is just about to conclude its season.

Toulouse face Bordeaux-Begles in the final of the competition, which pits the two best teams in the league against each other.

Bordeaux is looking to secure a rare double with this title, after winning the Champions Cup, while Toulouse could make it three Top 14 wins in a row, a feat which they have only accomplished twice before and haven’t done since 1997.

These two have experience of meeting in a high-stakes game already this season, with Bordeaux beating Toulouse in the Champions Cup semi-final, on their way to lifting the trophy.

First v second from the regular season, too, these two French giants are sure to put on a show in Paris on Saturday.

BaaBaas Final Games

The Barbarians return this weekend, much to the delight of many within the rugby world.

They head to Cape Town to face the Springboks in what will be a special game for a number of reasons.

Robbie Deans has named a very interesting side, which includes a mix of legendary players and some exciting talent, and it is sure to be a good game.

South Africa have named an effectively full-strength squad for this game, which is surprising given that it is an uncapped fixture but shows the respect that he is giving his opponents.

Some legends of the game will be lacing up their boots for the final time as well.

Leinster and Ireland legend Cian Healy will be playing his final game this weekend. The most capped player for both Leinster and Ireland, he made his international debut in 2009 and amassed 137 caps for his country.

Munster legend Peter O’Mahony will also say his farewells to the sport after this game. A British and Irish Lion in 2017 with one Test cap against the All Blacks, he is one of the best flankers to have worn the green of Ireland.

Sam Cane retired from international rugby in 2024 but will play one more of the BaaBaas.

The All Blacks legend is currently plying his trade in Japan and has over 100 Test caps to his name, which includes a World Cup win in 2015.

World Rugby U20 Championship Begins

The next generation of rugby talent will battle it out this summer, as the World Rugby U20 Championship takes place in Italy.

Starting this weekend, the yearly tournament sees the best young players in the world battle it out for silverware.

England faces Scotland in their first pool match, while Wales have Argentina, and Ireland take on Georgia.

As reigning champions of this competition, having won last year’s in South Africa, England will consider themselves to be favourites, and Mark Mapletoft will hope to replicate the success of last year.

They will be up against some stern competition and have a tough pool, which also includes Australia and South Africa.

MLR Final

The Top 14 isn’t the only domestic competition coming to a close. The Major League Rugby (MLR) in America’s final will take place this weekend.

New England Free Jacks face the Houston SaberCats in what will be a match between the winners of the Eastern Conference and the runners-up of the Western Conference in the regular season.

As winners of the Eastern Conference, New England goes into this game as favourites, but there is every chance that Houston could come up with a shock.

By Charlie Elliott

READ MORE: British and Irish Lions urged to ‘create moments’ ahead of Australia tour opener