Mathis ready to add some sparkle

NEW ZEALAND

Star: Oli Mathis

AFTER retaining the Rugby Championship U20 title in South Africa earlier this summer, New Zealand are aiming to improve on last year’s third-place finish.
They lost 55-31 to France last year in a surprisingly one-sided semi-final, in which Les Bleuets blew them away with some stunning attacking play.
Returning to the squad are All Blacks
Sevens players Oli Mathis and Frank Vaenuku, who missed the Rugby Championship and will hugely strengthen the squad. Jayden Sa, Aisake Vakasiuola, and Logan Wallace also rejoin the team after recovering from...

