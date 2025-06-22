Connect with us

We don’t fear anyone else, says Whiffin

WALES
■By CHARLIE ELLIOTT

WALES head coach Richard Whiffin says his squad head to the World Rugby U20 Championship in Italy believing they can “compete with so-called top teams.”
Whiffin has named a mostly unchanged 30-player squad, with Neath scrum-half Ellis Lewis the only uncapped addition. Dragons’ Logan Franklin misses out due to an arm injury sustained in a warm-up win over Italy.
Wales, who finished third in this year’s Six Nations, open their campaign against Argentina, then then face France and Spain.
