Social Media Moments of the Week: Thomas Ramos and Henry Pollock’s viral celebrations

By Charlie Elliott

For exclusive stories and all the detailed rugby news you need, subscribe to The Rugby Paper website, digital edition, or newspaper from as little as 14p a day.

Rugby will always get people talking, because absolutely anything and everything can happen over the course of a weekend.

With the Champions Cup quarter finals being played, coverage on the sport was higher than usual which meant that we saw things in greater depth.

A Henry Pollock celebration divided opinion amongst fans, while Thomas Ramos’ nonchalant reaction to a winner was seen as one of the ‘coldest’ moments ever seen in the sport.

Here are some of the biggest social media talking points from the rugby this weekend.

Thomas Ramos’ cold celebration

‘Cold’ is a term often used now to describe someone who does something so nonchalantly and impressively.

Ramos’ last-second kick against Toulon was just that, as it sent Toulouse to the Champions Cup semi-finals.

From a wide angle, he slotted the penalty, but his celebration is really what fans have been talking about.

He simply lifted a finger and stayed still, while his teammates ran over to him to celebrate.

A close-up posted on Toulouse’s X account is the perfect angle for such a great celebration.

Henry Pollock basketball celebration

Another celebration that has been doing the rounds online is Henry Pollock’s, which came against Castres.

It has been rattling opposition fans who have deemed it to be too cocky, while the majority view is that a young talent expressing himself should be praised.

He broke free, waited for a defender to come before dotting down and then threw the ball as if it were a basketball as a celebration.

Hugely confident at the moment after an impressive season, Pollock has the world at his feet.

Pollock has divided opinion for this one, but one thing that everyone can agree on is just how good the 20-year-old is.

Wales’ crazy spending

WRU’s new chief executive Abi Tierney spoke openly about the spending of the Union prior to her arrival, which included a baffling £50,000 spent on flowers in a year.

It came right after Cardiff had to be bailed out by them following their administration, and showed just how bad the financial situation is right now for Welsh rugby.

Performances on the pitch haven’t been up to scratch, and it looks like there will be little improvement unless the finances are sorted out. With less money comes less development of the sport in the country, and it is at risk of falling well behind football.

Some have labelled it as a PR tactic by Tierney and believe that she isn’t the person to improve the WRU, while others appreciate the honest insight and hope that it signals change in the spending.

NSW Waratahs’ unreal team try

The Waratahs scored one of the best tries of the year with a coast-to-coast move that saw seven passes and some unreal running and ball movement.

Andrew Kellaway was heavily involved with the bulk of the running with the ball in hand and the final pass inside to Teddy Wilson, who finished it off.

With the NSW side winning by seven and this being their last try, it turned out to be the winner too despite coming just after half time.

Chiefs could only watch as the dynamic backs worked their magic.

Sebastien Chabal opens up

In one of the most moving moments of the week, former France forward Sebastien Chabal opened up about his memory loss.

He revealed that he cannot remember a single moment from his professional rugby career, nor any of the 62 Marseillaises that he was a part of while playing for his country.

It has started a discussion about what can be done to improve player safety, which has become paramount in recent years with some of the new rule changes.

The interview has served as a sobering reality in the lives of players and the difficulty that comes with playing professional rugby.