How Saurel helped put some beef into Georgia

ONE of modern-day rugby’s most travelled and unheralded coaches – Claude Saurel – has died in the small French port of Meze aged 76.

Saurel, right, was a considerable flanker for Beziers and although he just missed out on international honours it was as an itinerant coach that he truly made his mark.

He guided Beziers to French championship titles in 1981 and 1983 and after stepping down from Beziers he took Meze to the French Division Two title, after which he really started spreading his wings.

A spell as the Morocco national coach saw them concentrate on Seve...