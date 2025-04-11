Chris Collyer: Touch Rugby, give it a go!

By Chris Collyer

Rugby has always prided itself on its core values of discipline, integrity, passion, solidarity and respect so when I was asked to have a go at grass roots Touch rugby with my local club I felt first-hand the game’s core values for myself.

Being 38 and the last man to be picked by Andy Farrell for the upcoming Lions tour I was sceptical at first, what I could contribute or achieve on the field playing with the Senior, Second and Colts players?

As it turned out just lacing up the boots and having a go is the best contribution you can make.

Playing Wednesday evenings come rain or shine we play roughly three 20-minute games either altogether pending on numbers or split into smaller groups with the most experienced players wearing the skipper hat for the game.

During play instructions are called, set pieces created and many tries are score as the evening wears on. Simple?

For myself it came as something of a shock. My body had not been told to move like this since school and it would regularly remind me that I’m nearer 40 than 20 so the first thing to do would be a good long warm up, usually whilst the others are already underway.

During my first month alone, I sprained both ankles and tore a ligament! Perhaps the only things I have in common with Johnny Sexton bar the age.

Open Door Policy

Never too old to learn, warm ups became a vital necessity. During my time on the sidelines there was still an open-door policy, to be involved in the set up and time calling as well as making sure the new players felt welcome and involved as I had been made when I was first invited.

Our club follows Rugby League style rules wherein after the sixth touch you relinquish the ball, in our case a grubber kick most times and as always someone calling out commands to assist the new and old players during set pieces.

I’ve seen many new faces come back for more.

Currently my try record stands at five and with thanks to the environment around me and assistance of fellow players things are becoming more natural as we play and even if things don’t go to plan it’s nothing but good craic and great to see what the next generation will bring.

For months now I’ve seen talent grow around me, the speed and agility of the players makes me certain that the National Leagues and Championship of who I speak to regularly would welcome the boys and girls who run circles around me.

I’d recommend to anyone, young or old, to grab an old pair of boots and give it a go. You’d be made to feel welcome, have a great laugh and the rewarding satisfactory feeling that you experience when it’s all over is enough to make you want to come back for more. Still waiting on that call Andy Farrell! Never too old to dream.