Celtic Challenge stars get chance

HAVING taken notable scalps in 2024, a much-improved Ireland go into this year’s tournament without talismanic skipper Sam Monaghan.

The Gloucester-Hartpury PWR winner, who co-captained alongside Edel McMahon last year, has been ruled out with a knee injury so head coach Scott Bemand has rewarded standout performers from the Celtic Challenge, among them forwards Alma Atagamen, Jane Neill, Beth But-timer, Jane Clohessy, and 2024 Women’s Summer Series MVP, Sophie Barrett, right.

SQUAD

FORWARDS: Alma Atagamen, Aoife Wafer, Beth Buttimer, Brittany Hogan, Christy...