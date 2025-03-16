Ex-Aussie flanker faces jail in France

By SAM JACKSON

FORMER Australia flanker Rocky Elsom has been sentenced to two years in prison after a French court found him guilty of misusing corporate assets while president of French club Narbonne.

Elsom, 42, who was at Narbonne from 2013-16, was convicted in absentia and an international warrant has been issued for his arrest. He has denied the charges. He was also ordered to pay a €100,000 (£84,141) fine, with half the sum suspended.

Elsom, who won 75 caps for his country and also won the Heineken Cup with Leinster in 2009, took charge of the club in the south of F...