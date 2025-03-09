Mulcahy put his college on the map

IRELAND lock Dr Bill Mulcahy, below, will be remembered for many things not least being a rumbustious Ireland lock who also won six Lions caps while as a doctor he was, for many decades, the chief medi-cal officer of Ireland national airline Aer Lingus.

It is however as a rugby figurehead for St Munchin’s College Limerick that perhaps his greatest legacy lies.

The Ireland national team – now and indeed for many years past – has often been labelled as a side being fed by a conveyor belt of top quality talent from the posh private schools of Ireland and in particul...