Howzat! Azzurri are left stumped

CHRIS HEWETT

THINKING ALLOWED

Box office: England’s Elliot Daly scores against Italy in last year’s Six Nations match

PICTURE: Alamy

AS the BBC’s top brass have grown accustomed to getting it in the neck every which way – morning, noon and night, from all points of the compass and a few more besides – they must be confident of surviving the ruck over their decision to schedule radio commentary of today’s prime football and cricket events at the expense of the Six Nations meeting between England and Italy.

The row may not have registered...