When two tribes prepare for war

ANALYSIS

PAUL REES SAYS SATURDAY’S HEAVYWEIGHT CLASH BETWEEN IRELAND AND FRANCE COULD BE THE MATCH OF THE SIX NATIONS

THE Six Nations threatened to come down to outcome of the match between Ireland and France in Dublin and so it surely will on Saturday although England remain in contention, even if they need both the teams ahead of them to slip up.

Had France not managed to lose to England at the Allianz Stadium, this weekend would be a straight shoot-out with the quickest on the draw odds-on for the title. As it is, an Ireland victory would eliminate Les Bleus from the race ...