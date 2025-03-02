Chinnor edge out Cambridge in their private party

■By STEVE JACKSON

Cambridge.............. 31

Chinnor.....................33

CHINNOR’S narrow victory at Grantchester Road saw them return home with the Not The Prem Cup trophy. Nick Easter’s side beat Cambridge 33-24 in the first leg in the autumn, and that nine-point margin proved crucial in a nip-and-tuck contest.

Easter said: “I’m delighted with the way we played and dug in to win. It’s nice to be able to take the trophy home. The boys were singing in the dressing room and enjoyed the victory.”

The visitors struck first through s...