Latest News

Blackett’s backing for England pathway plan

on

More in Latest News:

By MARK STEVENS

LEE Blackett believes England Rugby have been meticulously developing its resources in a concerted effort to unearth a wealth of hidden gems and strengthen the national team’s long-term future.
Through a combination of elite academy systems, talent identification programmes, as well as investment in grassroots, the RFU has created a robust pathway designed to nurture the next generation of stars.
Premiership clubs and England’s age-grade teams have played a crucial role in honing that young talent, ensuring that promising players receive the right coach...

Continue reading...

Access all our premium content from as little as 14p per day!

SUBSCRIBE

Already a subscriber to our website? Login