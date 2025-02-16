Goggleboxers must not lose sight of reality

By Chris Hewett - Thinking Allowed

There was an overpowering whiff of something significant in the air as the 1984 John Player Cup final – a West Country “A4 derby”, no less – headed towards its white-knuckled climax, which explains why the Bath coach, Jack Rowell, left his seat in the Twickenham stand and headed for the car park.

He couldn’t bear to watch. And who should he see there, wandering around like a lost soul amongst the smart cars of the smoked salmon and chardonnay set?

None other than David Tyler, the Bristol coach, who, by uncanny coincidence, had left his seat in the Twicken...