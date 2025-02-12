Super Rugby Pacific 2025: New Zealand’s Dominance Challenged by Rising Teams

By Nemani Nadolo

As Super Rugby Pacific enters its 2025 season, New Zealand teams continue to hold the upper hand, but there are signs that their dominance could soon be challenged.

The Brumbies, Australia’s most consistent side, remain competitive year in and year out, but their inability to secure a title has left the door open for other teams to rise.

The Reds and Waratahs are both teams with the potential to challenge, provided they can find consistency and develop their squads further.

Fijian Drua

The real wildcard in the competition, however, could be the Drua and Moana Pasifika, two teams that showed impressive potential in 2024.

The Drua especially have demonstrated their ability to beat Kiwi sides at home, and with more squad depth and experience, they could emerge as serious contenders in the future.

New Fiji Drua coach Glenn Jackson has set high expectations for the team, declaring that “the apprenticeship is over.”

Their preseason approach, which included a trial game against LA, participation in the Coral Coast 7s, and an in-house trial in Lautoka, aims to blend traditional skills with tactical growth, setting them up for greater consistency in 2025.

Moana Pasifika

Moana Pasifika, now strengthened by the arrival of Ardie Savea and Julian Savea, will also be much improved.

Their squad benefits from the experience and leadership of these seasoned stars, with Ardie Savea assuming the captaincy.

His leadership and high standards will be crucial for Moana’s growth, as they look to build on last season’s progress and push for a spot in the playoffs.

While the New Zealand teams, including the Blues, Chiefs, and Hurricanes, remain the favourites, this season offers a real opportunity for Australian teams to rise.

The Brumbies will need to overcome their knockout stage struggles, while the Reds and Waratahs, with key signings like Joseph-Aukuso Suaalii (joining the Waratahs) and James O’Connor (joining the Crusaders), will be hoping to bring more consistency to their game.

Major Signings

Speaking of major signings, the 2025 season has already seen some notable moves.

Suaalii’s transition from rugby league to union could add flair and creativity to the Waratahs’ backline, while James O’Connor’s experience will provide the Crusaders with a steady hand in the playmaking role.

Meanwhile, Ardie Savea’s switch to Moana Pasifika could raise the team’s morale and bring much-needed leadership, while Lukhan Salakaia-Loto’s return to the Redsstrengthens their forward pack, alongside Aidan Ross, who joins from the Chiefs.

With the British & Irish Lions tour looming in 2025, excitement is building in Australia.

The Wallabies’ strong showing during their November tour has provided a boost, and players will be eager to impress Joe Schmidt to secure their spot for the Lions series.

This added competition for Wallabies spots should elevate the performances of Australian teams in Super Rugby, benefiting them as they aim for better results.

Australian Sides

Finally, with the Rebels no longer in the competition, their players have been redistributed across the Australian teams, increasing depth and improving the overall quality of the sides.

The Brumbies, with their Wallabies-heavy squad, remain the most consistent of the Aussie teams, but they will need to deliver in the knockout stages to truly challenge.

The Reds look stronger with their key additions, and the Waratahs are hoping that Suaalii’s arrival will push them to greater heights.

While the Force are still developing, they could surprise with some emerging players who may force their way into Wallabies contention.

The Drua and Moana Pasifika could also make a mark, and both will be eager to kick on from last season’s flashes of brilliance.

The combination of squad improvements, leadership additions, and fierce competition for Wallabies spots has set the stage for one of the most unpredictable and exciting Super Rugby Pacific seasons in recent memory.

As the competition grows, the dominance of the New Zealand teams may soon be tested.

Whether it’s the Australian teams taking that next step, or the Drua and Moana Pasifika rising through the ranks, 2025 promises to be a season of new opportunities, fierce rivalries, and a potential shift in the power dynamics of Super Rugby Pacific.

