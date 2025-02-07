Six Nations Predictions League: Round Two with Brett Igoe and The Rugby Analyst

Ahead of round two, the boys from the podcast, alongside this week’s guest, Irish analyst Brett Igoe and YouTube’s Rich Isaac (The Rugby Analyst), have given their predictions for each game in round one.

Throughout the tournament, we’ll be keeping track of everyone’s predictions with a scoring system to tally up points at the end of each round.

The scoring system is as follows:

FIVE points for a correct result

ONE point for being within seven points per team

THREE points for an exact score per team

TEN points for a perfect score

Round Two Predictions

Brett Igoe: Italy 28 – 12 Wales, England 15 – 32 France, Scotland 23 – 26 Ireland

Rich Isaac (The Rugby Analyst): Italy 28 – 24 Wales, England 17 – 34 France, Scotland 19 – 25 Ireland

Chris Hewett: Italy 28 – 20 Wales, England 23 – 30 France, Scotland 26 – 19 Ireland

Brendan Gallagher: Italy 37 – 17 Wales, England 22 – 40 France, Scotland 31 – 28 Ireland

Nick Cain: Italy 21 – 19 Wales, England 21 – 26 France, Scotland 20 – 16 Ireland

Ollie Little: Italy 26 – 19 Wales, England 19 – 35 France, Scotland 22 – 29 Ireland

