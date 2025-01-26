Logan’s U-turn gives Murray more options

SCOTLAND

NORTHAMPTON back row Reuben Logan has opted for Scotland over England or Wales and is set to play an integral role for Kenny Murray’s side this year.

The 19-year-old son of former Scotland international Kenny and Welsh television presenter Gabby looked to have nailed his colours to the England mast when he was named in Mark Mapletoft’s junior World Cup squad but has made a U-turn on his decision.

London-born Logan, below, trained with Scotland at U17s level but then played for England at an U18s Six Nations Festival before progressing to the England U20 squad,...