Doak’s charges will have to start quickly

IRELAND

IRELAND U20s will be desperate to go one better this year and return to the top of the Six Nations.

The 2022 and 2023 Grand Slam winners were pipped at the post by England but they are under new leadership with head coach Neil Doak now in charge.

Doak takes over from Willie Faloon who led Ireland to fourth place in last summer’s Junior World Cup in South Africa.

He has selected Connacht back row Eanna McCartny as his captain and there are seven returning players from last season’s tournament – forwards Alex Usanov, Alex Mullan, Alan Spicer, Mikey Yarr,...