Capuozzo must make most of forward power

ITALY

Brendan Gallagher predicts another good championship after two wins and a draw last time out

CAN Italy build on their best-ever Six Nations season in 2024 when they claimed two wins and an unlucky draw against France in Lille?

The short answer is yes even if, as ever, they will need their fair share of luck from both the rugby gods and referees who to this day tend to be stricter with Italy than other Six Nations teams. And every tournament has its own narrative and dynamic as skipper Michele Lamaro warns.

“We must always remember that it is a different year, a differ...