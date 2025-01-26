Adam Radwan’s southern move is no surprise

By Chris Hewett

Farewell then, Adam Radwan. One of the brighter, sparkier wings to emerge in English club rugby over the last few years, the 27-year-old from the North York Moors has finally decided to head south in search of a title or two – or, more to the point, an environment where looking forward to the next hammering is not the default position.

You can’t blame him in the slightest. Good judges have long argued that given an even break in a half-decent team, Radwan would be worth a proper run in international union.

Four tries in his two Tests to date, albeit outings against Canada and...