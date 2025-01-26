Time to be brave and start with Henry Pollock at flanker for England

By Nick Cain - Read his expert opinion every week

Are England fit for purpose going into the Six Nations? Steve Borthwick listed a lack of fitness as one explanation for England’s serial final quarter slumps in the autumn, and the big issue going into their Dublin opener against reigning champions Ireland is whether anything has changed.

The regular hammerings dished out to the Premiership contingent in the European Cup pool stage – in which top-of-the-table Bath and second-placed Bristol failed to make the Round of 16 – suggests strongly that there is no way that Phil Morrow, England’s ne...