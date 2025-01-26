Maro Itoje wants to get into mind of England team-mates

By Adam Hathaway

Maro Itoje is aiming to get into the heads of his squad at England training camp ahead of their Six Nations opener against Ireland this weekend.

The deep-thinking new skipper is aiming to turn around his squad’s fortunes and reckons the best way is to know what makes them tick.

The second row was in Rome this week, pressing the flesh at Tuesday’s Six Nations launch, before heading to camp in Girona via a train to Naples and a short flight.

And the 30-year-old left Italy determined to turn mind reader to get the best out of his players in his first campaign as skipper.

“That...