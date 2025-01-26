Fin Baxter’s ready to take on the best during Six Nations

By Paul Rees

Fin Baxter was one of the players of last season, a prop dubbed the baby-faced assassin who at the tender age of 22 went to France, the land of scrummaging, and saw off two Bordeaux-Bègles tight-heads despite conceding a considerable weight disadvantage.

Ben Tameifuna had first crack but after being outmanoeuvred, the 148kg front rower gave way to 138kg Carlu Sadie.

The South Africa had no more joy against the 120kg Baxter than the Tongan had and the Quin was on the field in the searing heat for 70 minutes before leaving to a rousing ovation from the large contingent of travell...