Northampton Saints aiming to take Champions Cup form into rest of Premiership season

By Paul Rees

Phil Dowson wants Northampton to translate their Champions Cup form into the Premiership as they plot a charge up the table in defence of their title.

The Saints went into this weekend’s round of matches eighth in the log – they had the same playing record as Gloucester in fifth but had picked up five fewer bonus points.

But they are the only Premiership club that will enjoy home advantage in the last 16 of the Champions Cup having topped their pool with three victories in four.

“I have been asked a few times after a Champions Cup victory whether it marks a turning point and a ...