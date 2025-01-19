Fisilau is following in father’s footsteps

By MARK STEVENS

IN what has been a challenging campaign for the Exeter Chiefs, Greg Fisilau has emerged as a rare shining light.

The young back row has been a beacon of hope, embodying the promise of a bright future amid a season which – to date – has been filled with uncertainty and continued transition.

Once the dominant force of English rugby, even Europe for a time, Rob Baxter’s side have faced a tough period of rebuilding in the wake of some notable departures in the summer of 2023.

Add in inevitable injuries, plus financial constraints still being felt by...