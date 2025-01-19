I want us to be unstoppable, says Aldcroft

By DAN ROBERTSHAW

NEWLY appointed England captain Zoe Aldcroft insists there is work to be done before her side can set their sights on glory this summer at their home World Cup, despite having gone the last two years unbeaten.

The Gloucester-Hartpury lock, 28, has taken the reins from Marlie Packer ahead of the Six Nations in March, with the former skipper moving into a vice captaincy role alongside Leicester centre Megan Jones.

Ranked number one in the world, the Red Roses are eyeing up their home World Cup as red-hot favourites – but Aldcroft says her squad will need to na...