Varney & Allan back in the mix

ITALY have recalled Stephen Varney and included Tommaso Allan in their squad for the Six Nations but are without Louis Lynagh. who has undergone knee surgery. Italy start against Scotland at Murrayfield on February 1.

Welsh-born scrum-half Varney was dropped for the autumn but his move from Gloucester to Vannes has helped him win a recall. Allan missed last year’s Six Nations to spend more time with his family. He returned in November as a substitute in the defeat to Argentina but was injured for the Tests against Georgia and New Zealand.

Zebre winger Simone Gesi has the chanc...