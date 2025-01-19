Williams is poised to shift up a gear

By SIMON THOMAS

TEDDY Williams will be looking to put his international disappointments behind him now his remarkable shift this season has been rewarded with a Wales call-up.

The Cardiff second row has been limited to just two Test outings off the bench so far. He was ruled out of last summer’s tour of Australia after undergoing shoulder surgery and then omitted from the squad for the autumn series. Injuries saw him drafted into that squad as a replacement, but he wasn’t to figure in any of the three Tests.

Now though, he’s in from the start for the Six Nations...