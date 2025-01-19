Prop Boyle called up after O’Toole ban

INTERIM Ireland head coach Simon Easterby has called up Leinster’s uncapped prop Jack Boyle, 22, for the Six Natuons to replace the suspended Tom O’Toole.

Ulster’s O’Toole received a six-game ban following his red card against Munster.

Easterby is boosted by the return to fitness of wing James Lowe and hooker Dan Sheehan. Lowe has not played since November while Sheehan has been out with an anterior cruciate ligament injury since last summer.

In charge: Simon Easterby

Easterby is stepping in to lead Ireland’s bid for a third successive title with...