Mitchell back to his best and ready for battle

By JON NEWCOMBE
Burst: Alex Mitchell on the attack for Northampton against Castres
PICTURES: Getty Images
ALEX Mitchell is now eight games into his injury-delayed season and feeling full of energy for the Six Nations campaign ahead of him.
The 27-year-old had established himself as England’s leading No.9 at the Rugby World Cup and then well into 2024 before a neck injury midway through pre-season halted his progress.
Mitchell woke up one morning unable to move his neck and scans showed a bulging disc, which led to him missing the first six rounds of the Premiership as wel...
