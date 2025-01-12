Ollie Lawrence’s play-acting was shameful to watch

By Nick Cain

Ollie Lawrence’s sham injury in the closing minutes of a knife-edge finish between Northampton and Bath at Franklin’s Gardens last weekend has seen some commentators get themselves in an almighty tangle.

The apologists for Lawrence are snagged on the biggest of thorns, and they fall into a couple of categories – both based on the utterly false game-destroying premise that, despite the lack of integrity in his actions on the pitch, he did nothing wrong.

Defence for Lawrence

One argument put forward is that the Bath and England centre’s decision to fall to his knees and cradle hi...