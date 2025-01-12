11-try blitz as Chiefs suffer record defeat

By MARK STEVENS

Exeter Chiefs ................... 17pts

Tries: Brown-Bampoe 8, 48, Hammersley 70

Conversion: Slade 49

Bordeaux Begles ........... 69pts

Tries: Lucu 10, 31, Penaud 16, 44, 77 Bielle-Biarrey 37, 62, Lamothe 40, Cazeaux 55, Jalibert 64, Lesgourgues 66 Conversions: Jalibert 11, 17, 32, 56, 63, 65, 78

JUST when it looked as though the gloom was lifting over Sandy Park, a thunderous dark cloud re-emerged from across the English Channel.

Just prior to Christmas, a star-studded Toulouse - inspired by the on-field magician that is Antoine Dupont - literally cut loose in...