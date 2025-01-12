Coach: We were taught a lesson

ALEX Sanderson said his Sale side will “own it” after suffering their biggest defeat in 15 months. It’s the first time Sharks have been whitewashed in 41 games – they lost 43-0 in the Premiership at Exeter in October 2023.

Sanderson said: “I’m happy with parts of the first half, the scrum was one, but twice we’re five metres from their try-line and end up 90 metres down the other end of the field. That’s the first-half story.

“To re-energise the group and cough up two more tries, it’s clear we’re lacking a b...