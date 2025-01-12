James Ramm: Player rivalry is pushing Northampton to success

Gary Fitzgerald

James Ramm believes the rivalry among Northampton’s backs off the field can help inspire the club to more silverware on it.

The wing revealed that there is a real competitive edge between Saints stars.

In particular, a desire to not be left out of the club’s bid to retain the Premiership title and have a crack at Europe is a strong motivator.

Six Nations the goal for many players

Many players have the overall goal of impressing Steve Borthwick in order to earn a Six Nations chance next month.

The rivalry involved is not just showing itself on the training field as, according...