New signing Regan Grace out to seize his chance at Cardiff

Cardiff have revealed how the signing of Regan Grace was made possible by an injury to one of their Wales stars.

Rugby league convert Grace recently arrived from Bath on a contract until the end of the season. The player made his debut in yesterday’s Challenge Cup clash with Perpignan.

Amid a £4.5m wage cap, the Welsh regions are all working under tight financial restrictions.

Coach Matt Sherratt took some time to explain how the Arms Park outfit could afford to recruit the former St Helens try machine.

Grady injury opens the door for fresh face

"Mason [Grady] got injured in W...