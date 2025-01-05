Clifton are in the promotion mix, says Evans

■By BEN JAYCOCK

CLIFTON took a while to get going this season but after winning eight in a row, 19-year-old back rower Jay Evans feels they are now firmly in the mix for promotion.

The Bristolians won only one of their opening five outings before their win streak started in October which has gained momentum heading into the New Year.

Clifton lie in third, trailing league leaders Camborne by five points with a game in hand on second-place Cinderford, who are on the same points as Evans’ side.

Evans has earned plaudits for his dogged work in the engine room alongside hi...