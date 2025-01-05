Hathaway can follow Zam -Skivington

■By JON NEWCOMBE
GEORGE Skivington has backed Josh Hathaway to continue to go from strength to strength as the young winger attempts to follow in the slipstream of Louis Rees-Zammit and be a big hit for club and country.
Hathaway only turned 20 in October but already has two Wales caps to his name – against Australia and South Africa in the 2024 Autumn Nations Series – and over 50 senior appearances for Gloucester.
“I think Josh’s physicality has been really good the last few weeks,” said Skivington, who celebrated his 100th Premiership game...
Continue reading...
Access all our premium content from as little as 14p per day!
Already a subscriber to our website? Login