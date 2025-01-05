Hathaway can follow Zam -Skivington

■By JON NEWCOMBE

GEORGE Skivington has backed Josh Hathaway to continue to go from strength to strength as the young winger attempts to follow in the slipstream of Louis Rees-Zammit and be a big hit for club and country.

Hathaway only turned 20 in October but already has two Wales caps to his name – against Australia and South Africa in the 2024 Autumn Nations Series – and over 50 senior appearances for Gloucester.

“I think Josh’s physicality has been really good the last few weeks,” said Skivington, who celebrated his 100th Premiership game...