Pressure growing for SGM changes

THE heat around an SGM is building, with the motion for the removal of Bill Sweeney as chief executive, and changes to governance, accountability, financial transparency, and promotion-relegation, expected to be presented to RFU officials this week.

The RFU Council meeting on Friday is also unlikely to be friction-free, with concerns that some Council members opposed to the motion have failed to inform the clubs in their County/Constituent Body of the SGM, despite it being clear before Christmas that the 100 club quorum had been met.

As a consequence, the group behind the SGM motion ...