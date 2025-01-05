George Hendy in position to drive Northampton Saints on

By Paul Rees

George Hendy’s career has a theme running through it – keep pushing and see where you end up.

The 22-year-old fullback who is equally at home on the wing had his breakthrough season with Northampton in 2023-24, was named man of the match in the Premiership final against Bath at Twickenham despite spending the first 44 minutes on the bench.

Hendy set up the winning try as the Saints took the title for the first time in 10 years, a long way from the day five years before when he feared his dream of becoming a professional rugby player had gone after, at the age of 16, he was rele...