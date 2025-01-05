Leicester Tigers chasing dream double

By Gary Fitzgerald
Nicky Smith insists Leicester Tigers will not be content unless they complete a “dream double” as Michael Cheika’s men target domestic and European glory.
They saw off Exeter 28-15 yesterday and Wales prop Smith hopes that helping to stash some more silverware in the Welford Road cabinet will aid his cause to earn a Six Nations start in Paris.
Tiger feet: Ben Youngs breaks through to score the clincher as Leicester beat Exeter yesterday
PICTURE: Getty Images
Smith, 30, is “loving” his first season in English club rugby after making the switch from Ospreys in the summer. ...
