Leicester Tigers chasing dream double

By Gary Fitzgerald

Nicky Smith insists Leicester Tigers will not be content unless they complete a “dream double” as Michael Cheika’s men target domestic and European glory.

They saw off Exeter 28-15 yesterday and Wales prop Smith hopes that helping to stash some more silverware in the Welford Road cabinet will aid his cause to earn a Six Nations start in Paris.

Tiger feet: Ben Youngs breaks through to score the clincher as Leicester beat Exeter yesterday

PICTURE: Getty Images

Smith, 30, is “loving” his first season in English club rugby after making the switch from Ospreys in the summer. ...