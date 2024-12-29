Roots looking to find his old form

■By PAUL REES

Focus: Ethan Roots is determined to get back to his best

ETHAN Roots started 2024 with a bang, man of the match in Italy on his England debut, but his year ended with more of a splutter.

The Exeter flanker found himself out of the England squad in the autumn and caught up in an unexpected relegation battle with the Chiefs finding themselves at the bottom of the table over Christmas having lost to Newcastle at the end of October.

“My form has been up and down this season,” said the 27-year old Roots, who joined Exeter from...